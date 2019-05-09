« thetasmanian: Millions of years in one picture.
ammaranth: civilizationkills: why do people think humans are the peak of evolution. bears get to…

ammaranth:

civilizationkills:

why do people think humans are the peak of evolution. bears get to eat berries and salmon all the time and sleep half the year. how is that not so much more advanced than working every day until i die!

bc people see the progression from forager society to agricultural society to industrial society as “advancing” when in reality it is just the necessary intensification due to population pressures. we could b chilling eating berries and salmon all day but unfortunately SOMEONE decided to invent agriculture :(

For the record, the above observation is one of the main realizations I took away from a not-quite-minor in archaeology. This is legit one of the big questions archaeologists wonder about: why did people in effect choose lives of toil over lives of relative leisure?

