lies: Sometimes when I’m birdwatching Important Update:I didn’t want to bother this butterfly at…

image

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Important Update:

I didn’t want to bother this butterfly at the time, and shoving my phone at it to snap the photo was already potentially bothersome, so I left it alone without waiting to get a look at the upper surface of its wings. But it has come to my attention (thanks to a helpful user on bugguide) that this was probably a Silvery Blue, which means this is what I would have seen had I waited:

image

Image by Wikipedia user D. Gordon E. Robertson.

