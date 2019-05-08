lies: Sometimes when I’m birdwatching Important Update:I didn’t want to bother this butterfly at…

lies:

Important Update:

I didn’t want to bother this butterfly at the time, and shoving my phone at it to snap the photo was already potentially bothersome, so I left it alone without waiting to get a look at the upper surface of its wings. But it has come to my attention (thanks to a helpful user on bugguide) that this was probably a Silvery Blue, which means this is what I would have seen had I waited:

Image by Wikipedia user D. Gordon E. Robertson.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/184713242331.

Tags: insects, insects anonsally will never see, butterfly, beautiful silvery blue ones, silvery blue.