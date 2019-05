absuuuurdstarkid:

Day 36 of ‘did you know this Starkid related thing exists?’ I ship it is a short film starring Mary Kate Wiles and Sean Persaud (plus a bit of Joey Richter) including some really good Harry Potter themed songs.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/184742964086.

Tags: shipwrecked 1.0.