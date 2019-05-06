etxtraveler:We’re ready to fly into the weekend! Lake O’ the…

« pterygota:cooper’s hawk! it was eating a squirrel but i didnt…

We’re ready to fly into the weekend!
Lake O’ the Pines is a great place to view birds and wildlife of all kinds – some are transient and seasonal, and some are residents. American White Pelicans started arriving in late October and in a couple of months they will move on as the temperatures rise. Plan to see them before they go!
Photo taken at Lake O’ The Pines by @friendsoflotp.

