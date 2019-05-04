thescorpioking1983: Eastern bluebirdI love this composition….
Eastern bluebird
I love this composition. Down with the rule of thirds! Negative space FTW! 🙂
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/184643113671.
Eastern bluebird
I love this composition. Down with the rule of thirds! Negative space FTW! 🙂
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/184643113671.
This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 6:03 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.