aplpaca: if youre ever feeling bad just look at pictures of albatross chicks bc theyre adorable but also fucking hilarious like the parents look like they go to pta meetings in full makeup carrying gucci handbags and the babies look like funky little muppets and i love them dont speak to me or my versace dress or my son ever again

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/184649598345.