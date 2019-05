White-tailed Kite (Elanus leucurus)

Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, 2019-05-02

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/184607339331.

Tags: birds, carpinteria bluffs, favorite favorite, wtki, white-tailed kite, my photos, all birds are wonderful, but wtkis have been my favorite for a long time.