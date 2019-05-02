lazyjacks:Wanderer, 1887-08-12Nathaniel L. Stebbins photographic…
Wanderer, 1887-08-12
Nathaniel L. Stebbins photographic collection
Historic New England
Reference Code PC047.02.0540.01467
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/184610119440.
