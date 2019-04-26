borgialvcrezia: Always resignation and acceptance. Always…

« mostlythemarsh: Due to Happen

Always resignation and acceptance. Always prudence and honour and duty. Elinor, where is your heart? What do you know of my heart? What do you know of anything but your own suffering? For weeks, Marianne, I’ve had this pressing on me without being at liberty to speak of it to a single creature. It was forced on me by the very person whose prior claims ruined all my hope. I have endured her exultations again and again whilst knowing myself to be divided from Edward forever. Believe me, Marianne, had I not been bound to silence I could have provided proof enough of a broken heart, even for you.

                 period drama meme (3/5) movies: sense and sensibility (1995)

