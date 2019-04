glowworm6:

Short-eared Owl portrait, this owl just landed on a branch about 40 feet away from us and sat there while we took photographs of it. It stayed so long I took video of it until it took off. East 90, Bow-Edison, WA 02-09-2019

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/184441424012.

Tags: birds, seow.