drdadbooks: Welcome Back I found my favorite falcon right where…

I found my favorite falcon right where I left her last year. She was a bit tentative but eventually welcomed me back for a visit. We are not the only creatures of habit. We tend to think of birds as constantly moving. For migratory species this is probably true. Non-migratory birds, however, frequently establish a home territory and defend it vigorously. This American Kestrel took to the air to chase away a loggerhead shrike. Despite completely different appearances, the two birds have similar diets and are in direct competition. #AmericanKestrel www.DrDADBooks.com

