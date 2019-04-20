lenore-wells: @savingoursanityHG: And yes, cuddles are very,…
HG: And yes, cuddles are very, very important.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/184318280326.
Tags: wellenore, all the wellenore.
HG: And yes, cuddles are very, very important.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/184318280326.
Tags: wellenore, all the wellenore.
This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at 6:05 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.