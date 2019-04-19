boatporn:

Currently trying to find more about who this is, because I am 100% down tiwth the flat-top schooner look. (via RORC Caribbean 600: It’s Never Like This >> Scuttlebutt Sailing News)

Some googling reveals that her name is Adela. Originally built in 1903, rebuilt in 1995. LOA is 182 feet.

Original source for the photo is here: DAY 2: RORC CARIBBEAN 600 – MORE ARGYLL THAN ANTIGUA

A detailed write-up of the boat is here: Sailing Superyacht Adela: Almighty Ride

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/184307549476.

Tags: boats, adela, gilded age.