kaiyves: Visiting the Space Shuttle Enterprise at the Intrepid…
Visiting the Space Shuttle Enterprise at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, April 15, 2019.
A testament to the unstoppable power of fandom:
Can you believe they don’t sell replicas of this in the gift shop? I would totally buy this lunchbox and canteen:
This cool new display is about personal items brought into space by astronauts:
@lies and @cattink will be interested to learn that Megan McArthur-Behnken’s choice of personal item was a copy of Pride and Prejudice.
The Intrepid is preparing a special exhibit for the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission this summer. In anticipation of that, a docent gave a very moving 20-minute presentation on the Apollo program:
