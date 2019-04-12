that-crazy-scorpio-man:Was out checking on my flower sprouts and…
Was out checking on my flower sprouts and saw the moon so I took pics of it during different times before nightfall.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/184133328596.
