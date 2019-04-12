« walking-geema: North American Robin
Sometimes when I’m birdwatching »

that-crazy-scorpio-man:Was out checking on my flower sprouts and…

that-crazy-scorpio-man:

Was out checking on my flower sprouts and saw the moon so I took pics of it during different times before nightfall.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/184133328596.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, April 12th, 2019 at 7:00 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.