edinzphoto:

Reporting for cute-y! ⠀

⠀

I have the biggest soft-spot for ngirungiru, our wee southern Tomtits, because they are so confiding, and so well dressed. Look at that pop of colour! ⠀

⠀

#birdventurenz #raw_birds #your_best_birds #nuts_about_birds #birdstagram #planetbirds #nzbirds #birds_of_ig #feathered_perfection #earlybird #bird_lovers_daily #aotearoa #birdphotographers #birds_brilliance #cute #birds_ilife #tinybirb #ig_discover_birdslife #instabird #best_bird_shots #eye_spy_birds #nikonnz #birds_adored #birdwatching #best_birds_of_ig #birds_daily @nikonnz #newzealand #birdventure #nikond500 #nikonwildlife

https://www.instagram.com/p/BteCMxagbNk/?utm_source=ig_tumblr_share&igshid=19cknp6d57buq

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/184115044620.

Tags: birds.