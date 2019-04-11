edinzphoto:Reporting for cute-y! ⠀ ⠀ I have the biggest…

« theashleyclements: Join us April 15th at 7pm PDT for a livestream reading of Shakespeare’s Macbeth…

Reporting for cute-y! ⠀

I have the biggest soft-spot for ngirungiru, our wee southern Tomtits, because they are so confiding, and so well dressed. Look at that pop of colour! ⠀

I have the biggest soft-spot for ngirungiru, our wee southern Tomtits, because they are so confiding, and so well dressed. Look at that pop of colour!
