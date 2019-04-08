catonhottinroof: Caspar David Friedrich (1774 – 1840) The…
Caspar David Friedrich (1774 – 1840)
The Northern Sea in Moonlight
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/184048060928.
