« potoh: Weekend snippet assignment: based on Gustav Klimt’s “The…

loumargi: Tomás Sánchez was born on May 22, 1948 in Aguada de…

loumargi:

Tomás Sánchez was born on May 22, 1948 in Aguada de Pasajeros, in the province of Cienfuegos, Cuba.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/184023393731.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, April 7th, 2019 at 5:03 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.