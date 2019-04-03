« Orange-crowned Warbler (Oreothlypis celata)Carpinteria Creek,…
anonsally replied to your photoset “Sometimes when I’m birdwatching” What… »

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183930784721.

Tags: franklin trail, sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, california ground squirrel, my photos.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019 at 9:06 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.