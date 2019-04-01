mostlythemarsh:

Last Year’s Light

Tags: anyway, and sad, i love this image, i've been thinking a bunch lately, about life stages, birth, death, renewal, and this image evokes all that in a beautiful way, this past weekend my daughter was married, and I got to walk her down the aisle, and sit in the front row at the ceremony, and make the first toast to the couple, and dance with her, and it was all really wonderful, and hopeful, but in a good way, this image made me think of that.