fallingvvstyle: I don’t care what Dave Grohl is doing, whether it’s accompanying Stevie Nicks while…

I don’t care what Dave Grohl is doing, whether it’s accompanying Stevie Nicks while she sings Landslide, or is on stage performing in a chair because he has a broken leg while someone from the audience named Brian comes up to sing a cover of Tom Sawyer by Rush…he always looks like he’s having a great time. This man knows how to live life.

My face hurts from smiling after watching this.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183872437661.