up-one-cupcake: shipwreckedcomedy: The Ladies of Shipwrecked…

shipwreckedcomedy:

The Ladies of Shipwrecked Present: Rapunzel, Jane & Megara

For our March vintage-inspired shoot, we decided to go a little more cosplay than we have in the past – and it was a blast! Shooting with Eric Carroll once again – and after finding the perfect props and one very iconic wig – we put together these looks to honor some of our favorite under-appreciated Disney ladies. So if you’re super into Greek Gods and tragedy, longing to leave a tower to see the floating lights or yearning for adventure by swinging on a vine through the jungle – we hope that this photo series inspires your sense of adventure…or at least a fun movie night to watch these ladies in action!