fungusqueen:

Jack O’Lantern mushroom gills. I sat in the dark with this for a couple minutes and I could see parts of it glowing; I tried to get a picture of it glowing in the dark at a super long exposure but it didn’t work, the gills are nonetheless a beautiful varying shade…yellow and orange but somehow also green tinted

