redlipstickresurrected:Adam Pyett (Australian, b. 1973,…

Adam Pyett (Australian, b. 1973, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia) – 1: Early Evening at Merri Creek, 2018 2: Gum Tree at Yarra Bend, 2018 3: Pink Grevillea, 2018 4: Silver Banksia in Mount William National Park, 2018 5: Red Flowering Gum, 2018 6: Big Tree beside the Yarra at Ivanhoe, 2018 Paintings: Oil on Linen

