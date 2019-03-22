« lies: Lines Written in the Days of Growing Darkness Every year…

dendroica:Downy Woodpecker (by me)

dendroica:

Downy Woodpecker (by me)

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183629959977.

Tags: birds, dowo.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, March 22nd, 2019 at 7:09 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.