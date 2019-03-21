Daniel and Eugene Levy to end Schitt’s Creek after Season 6 | CBC News:

“I’ve always known how the show was going to end,” Daniel, who is also the showrunner, said by phone from Toronto.

“I’ve always seen every season of our show as a chapter in the story of this family’s life, and we have reached our inevitable conclusion in that story, so it was the right time and it was something that I had been building to for five seasons.”

“I’m sure people will be questioning, ‘Why walk away when so many people are watching it?”’ Toronto-born Daniel said, noting he tries not to pay attention to the show’s buzz because he doesn’t want it to affect the creative process.

“But the reality is, we’ve always been about the show, and I hope that when people watch this last season, they’ll understand that we did nothing but respect that experience.”

Daniel said he hopes the final season will provide closure and “tell the funniest, the sweetest, the most joyful episodes of our show we’ve ever told.”

And he isn’t ruling out returning to the characters one day.

“I would never say that this is the end. If we get an idea somewhere down the line that feels fresh and necessary and relevant, I would absolutely entertain any form of revisiting these lovely, strange characters.”