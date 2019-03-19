oswincoleman:

Jenna Coleman, Tom Hughes, and the child actors in Victoria recreate the famous paining of the royal family by Franz Xaver Winterhalter, from 1846.

Also, there have been two new interviews with Jenna ahead of series 3.

https://tvfeatures.bradfordzone.co.uk/2019/03/15/victoria-interview-with-jenna-coleman-queen-victoria/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-6799815/Victoria-brink-Queen-fears-throne-hit-series-returns.html

I don’t like linking to a DM article, but this one is actually not too bad.