« klemannlee: Red-tailed Hawk
belladraws: Quick paintings of tae’s photos while listening to… »

gerrycoco: Who knew one person could have so many facial expressions whilst eating jam.  Now I know…

gerrycoco:

Who knew one person could have so many facial expressions whilst eating jam. 

Now I know the whole point of the video is that she is sitting quietly eating jam but I would kill to have that video dubbed with Sinead’s inner dialogue. 

@jaynaneeya‘s tags: #YES!!!#that could be another patreon goal idea#sinead sits quietly in a chair eating jam WITH COMMENTARY

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183575073646.

Tags: seconded, it should be a thing.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 at 4:54 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.