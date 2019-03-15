lies: Ulalume – Wikipedia, the free encyclopediaThe identity of…
lies:
Ulalume – Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
The identity of Ulalume in the poem is uncertain. Poe scholar and distant relative Harry Lee Poe says it is autobiographical and shows Poe’s grief over the recent death of his wife Virginia.[8] Scholar Scott Peeples notes that “Ulalume” serves as a sequel to “The Raven”.[9] Poetically, the name Ulalume emphasizes the letter L, a frequent device in Poe’s female characters such as “Annabel Lee”, “Eulalie”, and “Lenore”.[10] If it really stands for a deceased love, Poe’s choosing to refer to Ulalume as “the thing” and “the secret” do not seem endearing terms.[11] In one possible view, Ulalume may be representative of death itself.[11]
For welovewebseries, from A Tell Tale Vlog – Ep. 1: OH, HELLO.
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183488739316.
Tags: this self-reblog, is in honor, of papa persaud, and proud tumblr dads everywhere.