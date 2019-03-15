« breathtakingdestinations: Cannon Beach – Oregon – USA (by John…

lies: Ulalume – Wikipedia, the free encyclopediaThe identity of…

lies:

Ulalume – Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

The identity of Ulalume in the poem is uncertain. Poe scholar and distant relative Harry Lee Poe says it is autobiographical and shows Poe’s grief over the recent death of his wife Virginia.[8] Scholar Scott Peeples notes that “Ulalume” serves as a sequel to “The Raven”.[9] Poetically, the name Ulalume emphasizes the letter L, a frequent device in Poe’s female characters such as “Annabel Lee”, “Eulalie”, and “Lenore”.[10] If it really stands for a deceased love, Poe’s choosing to refer to Ulalume as “the thing” and “the secret” do not seem endearing terms.[11] In one possible view, Ulalume may be representative of death itself.[11]

For welovewebseries, from A Tell Tale Vlog – Ep. 1: OH, HELLO.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183488739316.

Tags: this self-reblog, is in honor, of papa persaud, and proud tumblr dads everywhere.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, March 15th, 2019 at 9:59 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.