Rock Wren! I love how you got it doing the adorable bouncy thing they do. I heard one the other day when I was hiking up the Franklin Trail. Such cuties. 🙂

Here’s one from Granite Bay, California, as photographed by Andrew Johnson:

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183464214621.

