justanoldfashiontumblog:

It’s a Rock Wren! I posted a cool photo of one in my initial attempt at a reply, but Tumblr’s spectacularly inept adult-content algorithm decided that its plumage is too similar to naked-human skintones? Or something? And put it in quarantine.

But that’s what it is. I love those guys.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183464320896.

Tags: birds, rowr.