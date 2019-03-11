that-crazy-scorpio-man:

Far away shot of the red-headed woodpecker (Melanerpes erythrocephalus).

I’m prepping for the resumed birdwatching classes that are starting up this month. (B/c our local librarian offered us a home when the old venue didn’t work any more. Yay libraries!) This class is going to be on woodpeckers. My normal approach is to talk about the group for a bit, then cover the birds from the group that are found in the local area, from most common to least common.

Currently debating whether or not to include RHWO. There is exactly one (1) documented case of a Red-headed Woodpecker in Santa Barbara county: an adult that wintered in Goleta during 1988-89. So I could save myself some work by leaving it out. On the other hand, it’s kind of the ur-woodpecker thanks to Woody.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183381811176.

Tags: birds, rhwo.