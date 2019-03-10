« Perspective | I never meant to be a birder. But the birds didn’t give me any choice.

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183358739228.

Tags: sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, coyote, happy canyon road.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, March 10th, 2019 at 8:02 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.