« sineadpersaud: up-one-cupcake: Happy International Women’s Day! These ladies have changed my life…
Sometimes when I’m birdwatching »

Perspective | I never meant to be a birder. But the birds didn’t give me any choice.

Perspective | I never meant to be a birder. But the birds didn’t give me any choice.:

justanoldfashiontumblog:

@lies

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183357416326.

Tags: PJH, one warbler at a time.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, March 10th, 2019 at 6:47 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.