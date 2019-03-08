« tvoom: _morning light
ceescedasticity: evilbuildingsblog: A lighthouse in Michigan,…

ceescedasticity:

evilbuildingsblog:

A lighthouse in Michigan, before and after major ice storm

I legit mistook the second picture for fantasy artwork.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183319370956.

