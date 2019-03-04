« c-is-for-circinate: flavoracle: languill: It’s sad how much of what is taught in school is…
90377: Misty Wonderland by Emma C. »

Sorry, men.  You were all annoying and taking up a lot of my time and it was going…

Sorry, men.  You were all annoying and taking up a lot of my time and it was going nowhere.

@womenwearingwolves

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183221068831.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, March 4th, 2019 at 11:31 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.