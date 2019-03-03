rockjumperbirdingtours:

Photo of the Day – The Cream-colored Woodpecker (Celeus flavus) has a widespread distribution in South America. Its mostly yellow plumage is unique for a woodpecker, with the subspecies varying somewhat in the shade of yellow. Like most other members in its genus, it has a large crest, yellow bill, and the males have a flicker-like red moustache.

This photo was taken by Dušan Brinkhuizen in northern Ecuador