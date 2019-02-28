sylvia-morris: sylvia-morris: Bidding for Fandom Trumps Hate is…
Bidding for Fandom Trumps Hate is Open!
Bids close on Friday March 1st at 8pm EST.
- See the list of charities you can choose from here.
- Further info about bidding on me is here. (Short version: any fandom, Teen and below.)
- My bidding spreadsheet is here so you can check what it’s up to.
- And you can submit bids here.
- If you’re unsure of whether I’d be up for a particularly specific commission, just drop into my inbox and check with me.
24 hours left, folks!
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183129611726.