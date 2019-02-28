sylvia-morris:

sylvia-morris: Bidding for Fandom Trumps Hate is Open! Bids close on Friday March 1st at 8pm EST. See the list of charities you can choose from here.

Further info about bidding on me is here. (Short version: any fandom, Teen and below.)

My bidding spreadsheet is here so you can check what it’s up to.

And you can submit bids here.

If you’re unsure of whether I’d be up for a particularly specific commission, just drop into my inbox and check with me. 24 hours left, folks!

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183129611726.