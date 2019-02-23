ultra-electronicsong: todaysbird: the downy woodpecker is a small woodpecker found in north…
the downy woodpecker is a small woodpecker found in north america – the smallest woodpecker species found on the continent. they are almost identical in plumage to the hairy woodpecker, but can be distinguished by their smaller size and smaller beak. downy woodpeckers mainly feed on insects removed from trees, but sometimes visit birdfeeders for treats like suet, mealworms and peanuts.
My yard is full of these and they’re so good!!
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183008299551.
Tags: birds, dowo, too good for this world too pure.