« sergle: southerndrawlinmypants: hanasheralhaminail: idontwant-these: A Star Trek idea: A comedy…
evelyndragan:October 19, 2018 – Scotland »

ultra-electronicsong: todaysbird: the downy woodpecker is a small woodpecker found in north…

ultra-electronicsong:

todaysbird:

the downy woodpecker is a small woodpecker found in north america – the smallest woodpecker species found on the continent. they are almost identical in plumage to the hairy woodpecker, but can be distinguished by their smaller size and smaller beak. downy woodpeckers mainly feed on insects removed from trees, but sometimes visit birdfeeders for treats like suet, mealworms and peanuts.

My yard is full of these and they’re so good!!

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/183008299551.

Tags: birds, dowo, too good for this world too pure.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 at 12:44 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.