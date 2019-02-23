nanonaturalist: lies: nanonaturalist: lies: nanonaturalist: …

nanonaturalist:

nanonaturalist: Some Handsome Men Finches Top two: Lesser Goldfinch

Bottom three: House Finch, who is yellow instead of red like most (I love him) Posted Feb 12, 2019 Whoa. Your Texas LEGO males are wild-looking. I’ve had 30+ Lesser Goldfinches hanging off my two sock feeders lately, but none of them look like that.

Oh yes, we do get the black-backed flavor males here. I don’t know if I’ve seen the green-backed ones in Texas. My guide says most males from Colorado to Texas are black-backed, west of Colorado they’re green-backed. You do get some awkward-transition males during spring though:

Also HOT GOLDFINCH ACTION

The above photos were taken at the FABULOUS bird blind at Inks Lake State Park in Burnet County, TX (being in that blind was a religious experience). I left the blind and got to see two grey hairstreaks mating, then got onto a trail for a little bit, and a hummingbird saw me and immediately proceeded to I shit you not do hardcore aerial maneuvers (like, he was painting the sky with a gigantic smiley face holy carp that hummer was either loving life or was seriously high on fermented sugar water). And he was flying AT me for part of his show, too.

Then on my way back to my car, I found a gall that is made by nematodes [link].

February 13, 2019