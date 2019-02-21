« ghostsoftheradio:
blackjayx: Tufted Duck (Aythya fuligula)  ♂ #1 (#329)I’ve… »

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182960447811.

Tags: sometimes when I’m birdwatching, things that aren’t birds, sunrise, romero saddle.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, February 21st, 2019 at 8:04 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.