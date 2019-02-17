« Cooper’s Hawk (Accipiter cooperii)Santa Monica Creek, 2018-12-03

michaelnordeman:Blue tit/blåmes.

michaelnordeman:

Blue tit/blåmes.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182869810683.

Tags: birds, i dont normally go in for eurobirds, but ima make an exception here, b/c look, also: lichen.

This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, February 17th, 2019 at 8:04 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.