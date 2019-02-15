« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

riverwindphotography: Pilot and Index peaks tower above the…

riverwindphotography:

Pilot and Index peaks tower above the Clark’s Fork River; Shoshone National Forest, Wyoming

riverwindphotography, October, 2018

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182836548580.

