« reese-witherspoon: Congratulations Roma on being nominated…

ihearguitars: OH MY GOD HAHAHAHA

ihearguitars:

OH MY GOD 
HAHAHAHA

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182839703496.

Tags: in which the tumblr pearl-clutching censor algorithm, is actually right for a change.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, February 15th, 2019 at 9:24 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.