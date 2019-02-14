« lesbianeurydices: On February 13th, 2019, after 15 years, Opportunity Rover is declared dead. The…

vrabia: “ᴍʏ ʙᴀᴛᴛᴇʀʏ ɪs ʟᴏᴡ ᴀɴᴅ ɪᴛ’s ɢᴇᴛᴛɪɴɢ ᴅᴀʀᴋ.”…

vrabia:

“ᴍʏ ʙᴀᴛᴛᴇʀʏ ɪs ʟᴏᴡ ᴀɴᴅ ɪᴛ’s ɢᴇᴛᴛɪɴɢ ᴅᴀʀᴋ.” ||

𝑔𝑜𝑜𝒹𝓃𝒾𝑔𝒽𝓉, 𝑜𝓅𝓅𝑜𝓇𝓉𝓊𝓃𝒾𝓉𝓎!

