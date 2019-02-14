vrabia:

“ᴍʏ ʙᴀᴛᴛᴇʀʏ ɪs ʟᴏᴡ ᴀɴᴅ ɪᴛ’s ɢᴇᴛᴛɪɴɢ ᴅᴀʀᴋ.” || 𝑔𝑜𝑜𝒹𝓃𝒾𝑔𝒽𝓉, 𝑜𝓅𝓅𝑜𝓇𝓉𝓊𝓃𝒾𝓉𝓎!



