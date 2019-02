pippastrelle:

ghostzzy: reminder to myself about the process of drafting & revising: first drafts are for making it exist

second drafts are for making it functional

third drafts are for making it effective This is the most important thing I’ve learnt in writing my novel. Have fun the first time but know your first pass isn’t going to be perfect

