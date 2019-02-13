stopandimagineloveforever:

Yesterday – Trailer 1 (Universal Pictures) HD

“Until a month ago, you were a complete failure. And then somehow you became the biggest star in the world. As if by magic. So what happened?” Therein hangs a tale. Here’s the first trailer for Yesterday, director Danny Boyle’s film about what might happen if suddenly nobody remembered the Beatles — except one guy.

Said guy is Jack (Himesh Patel), and he’s about to become a very big deal.

Along with the trailer, Universal Pictures also announced a June 28 release for the rock ‘n’ roll comedy. Here’s the logline: Jack Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter in a tiny English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie (Lily James). Then, after a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that the Beatles have never existed — and he finds himself with a very complicated problem. Kate McKinnon also stars.

Scripted by Love Actually writer Richard Curtis, Yesterday is produced by Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner alongside Matt Wilkinson, Bernie Bellew, Curtis and Boyle. Nick Angel and Lee Brazier are the executive producers.