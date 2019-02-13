jmg-photography:

American Goldfinch (Spinus tristis) jmg-photography.tumblr.com

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182784378471.

Tags: birds, amgo, along with all the legos, i've had one (1) amgo hanging out on the sock feeders, it's been super helpful for really getting them down, in the sense of reliably distinguishing them, i mean not with breeding plumage males, those are unmistakeable, but a non-breeding female, which is what I've had on the socks, comparing her to nonbreeding female legos, side by side they're easy, but it's good to catalog the differences, for when i see one by herself.