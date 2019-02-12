Reasons to Support Shipwrecked Comedy on Patreon

marykatewiles:

jaynaneeya: More Shipwrecked projects!

They’re doing a reading of the script of the movie Clue!

Give underappreciated hardworking artists who provide most of their work to the public for free some of the compensation they deserve

Awesome perks, including more livestreams and BTS content

Incredible milestone goals, including a video of Sinéad eating jam and a Clue reading, and potentially another Vivian Nightingale song

Support talented creators who are also genuinely good people

Clue, a movie that inspired Poe Party, and is also one of the funniest movies ever made, is going to be read by Shipwrecked people chosen by Patrons

They’ve proven that they can make incredibly high-quality projects with relatively little money, so even giving just $1 makes a significant difference

Their Patreon video is hilarious and awesome If any of these reasons appeal to you and you have a little bit of money to spare, check out this Patreon. Also did I mention they’re doing a reading of Clue? Also, Jane forgot to mention, we WILL be doing a reading of Clue!

