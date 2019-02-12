Reasons to Support Shipwrecked Comedy on Patreon
- More Shipwrecked projects!
- They’re doing a reading of the script of the movie Clue!
- Give underappreciated hardworking artists who provide most of their work to the public for free some of the compensation they deserve
- Awesome perks, including more livestreams and BTS content
- Incredible milestone goals, including a video of Sinéad eating jam and a Clue reading, and potentially another Vivian Nightingale song
- Support talented creators who are also genuinely good people
- Clue, a movie that inspired Poe Party, and is also one of the funniest movies ever made, is going to be read by Shipwrecked people chosen by Patrons
- They’ve proven that they can make incredibly high-quality projects with relatively little money, so even giving just $1 makes a significant difference
- Their Patreon video is hilarious and awesome
If any of these reasons appeal to you and you have a little bit of money to spare, check out this Patreon. Also did I mention they’re doing a reading of Clue?
Also, Jane forgot to mention, we WILL be doing a reading of Clue!
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182759166831.
Tags: jane and shipwrecked should have a ship name, jaynewrecked, shipaneeya.