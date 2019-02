nanonaturalist:

Some Handsome Men Finches Top two: Lesser Goldfinch

Bottom three: House Finch, who is yellow instead of red like most (I love him) Posted Feb 12, 2019

Whoa. Your Texas LEGO males are wild-looking. I’ve had 30+ Lesser Goldfinches hanging off my two sock feeders lately, but none of them look like that.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/182775506231.

Tags: birds, lego.